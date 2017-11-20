New at RP: Idaho’s 200 Cities

Three new books arriving this week: The series of Idaho’s 200 Cities, with one title each focused on the norther, southwestern and eastern parts of the state.

And more than that too: There are also three books of Idaho trivia, a challenge for anyone who thinks they know the state.

The books are the culmination of a decade of work by the Association of Idaho Cities, spearheaded by former legislator Hal Bunderson. The books were written in part by Bunderson and in part by people all over Idaho, in cities from Moyie Springs to St. Charles.

The detail is startling, and the insights often surprising – there’s a lot more to these communities than almost anyone but locals know (and not all of them). One of the most useful parts of the books is the section on turning points, describing the developments and events that caused the city to grow and change, for better or worse, the way it has. A of lessons can be found there.

If Idaho is of interest – and if you live there it ought to be – then these books belong on your bookshelf. They’re available now, and in both paperback and full color hardbound flavors. You can find out more about them, and order them, here. (They’re also available at Amazon.com).