 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Notes . . .

November 18, 2017

notes

Wise move by Oregon’s state Senate Republicans with their choice of Jackie Winters as the new minority leader. It’ll be tough to replace Ted Ferrioli, who’s held the job for a very long time, but Winters – second most veteran Oregon legislator – can do it. Put aside the minority and female elements: She’s a knowledgeable, skilled and a working-across-the-aisle kind of lawmaker, the kind we don’t see enough of. Although Oregon still has a surprising number of them left.

Years back when she ran for a U.S. House seat, I watched her at a forum with her primary competitor, who went on to win that race. Asked about legislation and legislative activities, Winters replied with precise and detailed, maybe a little wonkish, answers. His opponent tossed out the red meat, which in a conventional sense meant he “won” the debate. But she’s the one who got my respect that evening.

Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic put it well in a November 16 description of his magazine (it was in a subscription pitch mail) and where and how it positions itself these days. Part of it: “We’re on the side of E pluribus unum. We’re on the side of the Constitution. We’re on the side of dignity in office. We’re opposed to corruption. Most important, in our self-conception we’re a magazine of the Enlightenment. What I mean by that is that we endorse and believe in the Enlightenment principle that there is such a thing as observable, empirical reality, and that our job is to report on that reality and interpret it. Therefore, the whole fake-news, post-truth moment that we’re allegedly in—we’re the enemy of that.” A lot of people probably could go along with, and join in, that.
 

Share on Facebook

Published in notes

Ridenbaugh Press

Ridenbaugh Press

More from notesMore posts in notes »

Be First to Comment




Leave a Reply