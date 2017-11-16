Notes . . .

Wednesday night, Fox host Sean Hannity backed off his demand that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore demonstrate his innocence of harassment charges – which he failed to do, instead seeing the accusations nearly double scope this week – or else he call on him to drop out of the race … after Moore sent him a note pleading to back off. Thereby demonstrating what kind of characters both of them are.
Maybe even better, though, was Moore’s tweeted challenge to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: “Dear Mitch McConnell, Bring. It. On.” To which another tweeter noted that “Bring It On” is the name of a movie about high school cheerleaders: “Great movie. Lots of high schoolers. If you’re into that sort of thing.” This isn’t going to get prettier. Was this, again, a campaign for the United States Senate that we’re talking about?
The startling, even stunning, comments swirling around Moore are breathtaking. But I was maybe most struck by a post from J. Pepper Bryars of Yellowhammer, a fiercely conservative Alabama-based blog which until today has backed Moore. But as of now, no longer, as the evidence has piled up and Moore retorts have been far short of convincing:
There are more voters just like me, however, diehard conservatives who have cheered the judge for years, who have supported his actions and defended him against the media and the establishment wings within both parties.
But who now, when faced with these overwhelming and credible allegations, and the judge’s implausible and evasive answers, cannot support him any longer.
I will not … cannot, in fact … vote for Roy Moore.
Period.
This causes me anguish beyond measure because I know what the immediate consequences may be – an extreme pro-choice Democrat being elected to the United States Senate who could hold the deciding vote to confirm the next one or two justices.
But the conservative movement isn’t about individuals. It’s about ideas.
