Notes . . .

Wednesday night, Fox host Sean Hannity backed off his demand that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore demonstrate his innocence of harassment charges – which he failed to do, instead seeing the accusations nearly double scope this week – or else he call on him to drop out of the race … after Moore sent him a note pleading to back off. Thereby demonstrating what kind of characters both of them are.

Maybe even better, though, was Moore’s tweeted challenge to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: “Dear Mitch McConnell, Bring. It. On.” To which another tweeter noted that “Bring It On” is the name of a movie about high school cheerleaders: “Great movie. Lots of high schoolers. If you’re into that sort of thing.” This isn’t going to get prettier. Was this, again, a campaign for the United States Senate that we’re talking about?

The startling, even stunning, comments swirling around Moore are breathtaking. But I was maybe most struck by a post from J. Pepper Bryars of Yellowhammer, a fiercely conservative Alabama-based blog which until today has backed Moore. But as of now, no longer, as the evidence has piled up and Moore retorts have been far short of convincing: