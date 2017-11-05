Idaho Briefing – November 6

This is a summary of a few items in the Idaho Weekly Briefing for November 6. Interested in subscribing? Send us a note at stapilus@ridenbaugh.com.

Congress is back in session, and members of the delegation had a good deal to say last week – though little about the Trump Administration. And Idaho’s roster of former members of Congress lost a notable member, Orval Hansen.

Senator Jim Risch, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, today questioned officials from Facebook, Twitter and Google about the use of their companies’ platforms by Russians to share disinformation and sow widespread division in America.

A.J. Balukoff, a Boise businessman and a veteran member of the Boise School Board, has filed preliminary papers toward a second run for governor of Idaho.

Veyo, LLC, has provided notice to the Idaho Division of Purchasing exercising its early termination rights under the contract for Medicaid Non-Emergency Transportation Services managed by the Department of Health and Welfare.

Parties to an Avista Utilities rate case have proposed a settlement that reduces the utility’s requested rate increase for electric and natural gas service.

A new Boise River system feasibility study has been launched to investigate the possibility of increasing surface water storage in the Boise River watershed by raising the height of up to three dams on the Boise River.

Boise Mayor David Bieter on November 1 presented his vision for the future of Boise by encouraging residents to “do big things” during his annual State of the City address. He encouraged Boiseans to embrace helping the city’s most vulnerable residents, a long-term mission for Gowen Field, the proposal for the new Boise Sports Park and plans for a new main library downtown “not because they are easy, but because they are hard,” he said, invoking a famous speech of President John F. Kennedy.

PHOTO The Idaho State University Jazz Bands will present the 6th annual ISU Jazz Concert Series at the Portneuf Valley Brewery on November 8, January 24 and April 11. All concerts will be held at the Portneuf Valley Brewery and are free of charge. (Idaho State University)