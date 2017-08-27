Idaho Briefing – August 28

This is a summary of a few items in the Idaho Weekly Briefing for July 17. Interested in subscribing? Send us a note at stapilus@ridenbaugh.com.

Cecil Andrus, governor of Idaho for longer than anyone else (from 1971-77 and again from 1987-95) and secretary of the Interior in the Carter Administration, died on August 24 in Boise, of complications from lung cancer.

The Idaho Department of Lands auctioned 59 state-owned lakefront lots on Priest Lake for deeded ownership during public, oral auctions Friday and Saturday in Coeur d’Alene. The land sales generated $29,066,040 for the endowment funds that support public schools.

In an Idaho Falls laboratory, interns Matthew Yim and Michael Crain-Zamora tinker with complicated glass and metal vessels used to grow Gluconobacter oxydans, a bacterium that causes fruit to rot.

Idaho State University researchers are seeking input from farmers, water managers and policy makers about their experiences with efforts to replenish the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer that began in 2016.

Faced with declining revenue as Idahoans increasingly abandon land line phone service, state regulators have raised a monthly surcharge on land lines and questioned the sustainability of the Idaho Universal Service Fund (IUSF).

A public hearing will be held August 31 to take comment on applications allowing trucks weighing up to 129,000 pounds on sections of U.S. 26, the I-86 Business Loop, Idaho 37, Idaho 38, U.S. 91, Idaho 34, U.S. 89, Idaho 61 and U.S. 30.

PHOTO In a photo from 1974, then- Governor Cecil Andrus and Senator Frank Church converse at a political event. Andrus is wearing a tag for lieutenant governor candidate John Evans, who would win that year and succeed Andrus as governor. Andrus died last week.