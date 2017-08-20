Idaho Briefing – August 21

This is a summary of a few items in the Idaho Weekly Briefing for July 17. Interested in subscribing? Send us a note at stapilus@ridenbaugh.com.

Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July fell to its lowest levels since mid-2008 while businesses led the nation in over-the-month job growth at 0.6 percent.

The Boise National Forest is temporarily closing the South Pioneer Fire Recovery Project area including the Rock Creek drainage on the Lowman Ranger District for public safety. The Rock Creek drainage includes National Forest System road 594.

State Representative Luke Malek, R-Coeur d’Alene, on August 16 sqaid he will run for the 1st District U.S. House seat now held by Republican Raul Labrador.

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has released his latest Consumer Protection Division report.

Based on demand, both United and Delta Airlines have added additional flights at Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) on the days before and after the eclipse. Allegiant Airlines has not added any additional flights.

Northwest federal agencies that work to protect the environment, fish and wildlife are pledging to partner more closely on understanding water temperature modeling needs for Columbia and Snake river salmon, steelhead and bull trout. These fish need cool water, and part of the regional effort to recover these species includes studying the conditions and actions that will help protect and improve cold-water habitat.

PHOTO Capt. Nick Caraballo, 391st Fighter Squadron pilot, fills out flight logs before flight August 8, 2017, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. Airmen from the 391st from Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho demonstrate their tactical prowess during RED FLAG-Alaska 17-3. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Malissa Armstrong)