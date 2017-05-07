Idaho Digest – May 8

This is a summary of a few items in the Idaho Weekly Briefing for May 8. Interested in subscribing? Send us a note at stapilus@ridenbaugh.com.

On May 5, President Trump signed the Fiscal Year 2017 Consolidated Appropriations Act into law which includes Representative Mike Simpson’s agreement on the Gateway West Transmission Line.

McCain Foods USA will expand its production capacity for frozen french fries in North America. The location of the expansion is McCain’s current plant in Burley, Idaho where it has been doing business for 20 years.

On May 4, the U.S. House passed the American Health Care Act 217-213 with backing from both Idaho representatives.

Idaho consumers are expected to see their wages advance 1% per year faster than inflation through the end of the decade. Coupling those wage increases with strong employment gains of around 15,000 new jobs per year gives total real personal income a boost. By 2020, this value will be $8 billion over the 2016 value. While some of this growth comes from increasing population, the per capita values also shine. Real per capita personal income advances $2,500 across these four years, bringing the value from $35,200 to $37,700.

Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter on May 3 expressed frustration and resolve at news that the Federal Emergency Management Agency once again has denied the state’s request for disaster assistance in five Idaho counties hit hard by severe winter storms.



PHOTO Dinosaurs may be extinct but they will live again this summer at the Idaho Museum of Natural History at Idaho State University. On May 13th the IMNH will open its newest exhibit “Be the Dinosaur” with all things dino! From 9 a.m. to noon the museum will host fun dinosaur activities, including face painting, dinosaur balloon animals, and temporary tattoos that range from $1-$3 per activity in addition to gallery admission. The museum will also have its tyrannosaur on hand for photo ops! Travel back in time when dinosaurs roamed the earth and see the world they knew and “Be the Dinosaur.” Discover the science of dinosaurs and their ecosystems as you walk in their footsteps, hunt, eat, hide and survive and “Be the Dinosaur: Life in the Cretaceous” by using computer simulation, interactive and traditional exhibits. (photo/Idaho State University)