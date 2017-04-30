Water Digest – May 1

Water rights weekly report for May 1. For much more news, links and detail, see the National Water Rights Digest.

Fracking has not contaminated groundwater in northwestern West Virginia, but accidental spills of fracking wastewater may pose a threat to surface water in the region, according to a new study led by scientists at Duke University.

After a long-running public records battle with a conservation organization, the Utah Division of Water Resources has published online detailed records of water use information around the state.

The California State Water Resources Control Board on April 26 rescinded the water supply “stress test” requirements and remaining mandatory conservation standards for urban water suppliers while keeping in place the water use reporting requirements and prohibitions against wasteful practices.

High water levels at Lake Ontario have resulted in flooding in some areas (the Soda Point area in New York for one example), and questions have arisen about whether water use regulations may have been involved. The managing agency, the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, said not.