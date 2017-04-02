Water Digest – April 3

Water rights weekly report for March 20. For much more news, links and detail, see the National Water Rights Digest.

A coalition of water-protection, public-health and animal-welfare organizations on March 30 filed a legal challenge over the water rights for a proposed 30,000-head mega-dairy near the Columbia River. The facility would be one of the nation’s largest dairy confined animal-feeding operations and poses a major threat to ground and surface water, air quality and public health in the region. Last month the Oregon Water Resources Department proposed approving key water rights required for Lost Valley Farm, a business venture of California dairyman Gregory te Velde.

Senator Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, and Congressman Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, have introduced legislation to create a negotiated settlement between the state of Utah and the Utah Navajo Nation (the Nation) over water rights claims on the Colorado River.

The publicly elected Board of Directors of Coachella Valley Water District and Desert Water Agency have decided to ask the Supreme Court to review a lower court ruling that gives unprecedented groundwater rights to the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians. The formal request for review will likely be submitted early this summer with the U.S. Supreme Court likely to accept or deny review of the case this fall.

The national government of Nigeria said it will begin regulating and licensing water drilling and use, through an agency called the Nigeria Integrated Water Resources Management Commission.

From Stanford: “A new report from Stanford’s Water in the West program assesses progress among states in the Colorado River Basin with respect to environmental water rights transfers, a legal tool that enables water rights holders to voluntarily transfer their water to rivers, streams and wetlands to benefit the environment and potentially generate revenue.”