Idaho Briefing – March 27

This is a summary of a few items in the Idaho Weekly Briefing for March 20. Interested in subscribing? Send us a note at stapilus@ridenbaugh.com.

Acting Governor Brad Little has declared a State of Emergency for Idaho and Lewis Counties. Idaho stands ready to support and partner with the counties once the county commissioners declare emergencies.

Fish need water, and Idaho’s mountains are full of water in the form of a giant snowpack. According to the Natural Resources Conservation Service, mountain ranges throughout the state in early March had snowpacks ranging from a 90 percent of average in the Couer d’Alene and Priest drainages to 175 percent of average in the Big Wood drainage. Most areas were running between 120 and 160 percent of normal.

Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for February held steady at 3.6 percent while the state continued to lead the nation in over-the-year job growth for the sixth consecutive month.

The Bureau of Land Management Pocatello Field Office is seeking public comment on a proposed new phosphate mine near Soda Springs.

Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo with David Perdue (R-GA) introduced the Prevent Labor Union Slowdowns Act, legislation that would protect local businesses and ensure they can continue importing and exporting goods during maritime labor union disputes.

PHOTO Up to 60,000 snow geese, white-fronted geese and other waterfowl use the Fort Boise Wildlife Management Area as a stop over on their northern flights. The birds typically leave warmer climes ranging from Baja Mexico to northern California and follow the snow line north. With southwest Idaho sitting at the base of Central Idaho’s snow-packed mountains, the birds rest and wait for about six weeks before continuing north and heading as far as Siberia. (photo/Roger Phillips, Idaho Department of Fish & Game)