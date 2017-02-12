Water Digest – week of February 13

Water rights weekly report for January 9. For much more news, links and detail, see the National Water Rights Digest.

The Supreme Court will hear next from advocates for Texas and New Mexico in their battle over water flows in the Rio Grande. Texas appears to have the upper hand.

A group of Aiken County residents in South Carolina, concerned about high water use by a couple of local corporate farms, have asked the state’s legislature to tighten water use regulation.

South Carolina, a relatively wet riparian-doctrine state, has relatively few restrictions on water use. But as the state’s House Legislative Oversight Committee heard in late January, concerns are rising.

State legislative season has kicked in around the country, but maybe nowhere is the water right front as active as in Montana. Out in the Big Sky, at least 18 water rights related bills were introduced by early February.

TriMetals Mining Inc. said on February 7 that one of its subsidiaries has acquired the rights to 1,658 acre feet of water per year through a water lease agreement which includes an option to purchase the water rights.

Concerns about water levels in sensitive peatlands, the government of Indonesia said on Feburary it will issue a regulation requiring property owners to set up systems to monitor water levels.