A death a day

The story of how and why Jenny Steinke died last summer might be the kind of story that would goad a legislature into action. That’s because, had the legislature voted differently at any point over the last few sessions, she might be alive today.
Jenny Steinke, 36, of Idaho Falls, had for some years endured asthma, but generally managed it with the use of inhalers. In late August, her condition got worse, but she and her husband Jason put off medical treatment until insurance at Jason’s new job started on September 1. For a long time up to then they had been uninsured, since their employers hadn’t provided health insurance as part of the employment package. A serious brush with the medical profession, not to mention an actual useful health insurance policy, was financially either out of reach or a disastrous proposition.
The Steinkes were not a rare fluke case in their lack of health insurance. State officials have estimated 78,000 Idahoans are similarly caught in a gap, outside the provisions for a state health insurance exchange policy, or for Medicaid coverage. In many other states, as part of the Obamacare effort, Medicaid was extended to cover people like the Steinkes. Idaho is one of the states where it hasn’t been; while several task forces have recommended the expansion, the legislature has been resistant.
With medical assistance, asthma usually isn’t life-threatening. But Jenny Steinke’s case got worse quickly, unexpectedly fast, and hit a crisis. By the time she got to an emergency room, she was in a desperate condition. About three days later, she died.
On Tuesday Jenny Steinke’s physician, Kenneth Krell, the critical care director at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, reflected on her case as he spoke to the Senate Health and Welfare Committee about the possibility of Medicaid expansion.
Krell told how the Steinke case, and others not so different, and their implications haunted him: “I kept asking myself, how could this be? How could, in a state like Idaho where we care about each other, could I be seeing deaths and really damaging illness on a nearly daily basis as a result of failure to expand Medicaid that cost tangible lives? It’s difficult to understand.”
He added, “Nearly one patient per day dies in this state as a result of not having Medicaid expansion. And that’s a direct result of that failure to obtain care at a stage when the disease process could be treated effectively and not only death, but hospitalization and illness prevented.”
That adds up, as the headlines around the state noted, to around 1,000 Idahoans who have died over the last three years because the legislature chose not to expand the reach of Medicaid.
After the hearing, no vote on Medicaid expansion was taken by the committee. The chairman did not, however, rule out a vote at some later time.
If Jenny Steinke were the only person who died because of that decision, the moral case involved here would be clear enough. But hundreds of Idahoans dying every year?
All legislative decisions involve weighing the good and the bad, and sometimes those decisions are close and difficult. (This is not, I should note, a case of inadequate resources; the state would actually save money with Medicaid expansion.)
Here, you have a lot of lives on one side of the equation, and on the other side – well, what, exactly, is it in this decision that is worth more than saving a life every day?Share on Facebook
One Comment
I too am an asthmatic in Idaho and I am profoundly saddened at hearing of the tragedy the Steinke family has endured. I too find it very difficult, if not impossible, to afford to purchase a rescue inhaler when I need one. I am also very angry about this, as they only used to cost $5, cash, without insurance.
You see, when the U.S. Federal Government implemented their plan to force manufacturers to phase out CFCs, this enabled manufacturers of pharmaceutical drugs to renew their patents when the drugs were “reformulated” to remove the CFC propellant and instead include compressed CO2. Prior to this, anyone with a prescription could go to their local Walmart, give them $5, and walk out with a working _generic_ albuterol inhaler. While I think it’s fantastic that inhalers no longer emit an infinitesimal amount of a somewhat-questionable substance into our atmosphere, I think the cure for an asthmatic may be worse than the disease; in the case of Jenny quite literally. One has to wonder if the pharmaceutical lobby “assisted” the U.S. government in crafting the CFC policy in the same way it did with Medicare…
In any case, the U.S. Federal Government now enforces these updated patents and, because of this, the generic inhaler I used to rely on is financially out of reach for me. Do the corporations who can now charge several times the cost for a $5 item (which was priced there due to market pressures created by free competition) care? Of course not: they’re protected by the government in every way, including from much of the civil liability any individual or sole proprietor would be subject to. How you ask? Through the government’s willingness to provide them with corporate status, literally the state using its force to shield them from several different types of competition.
Speaking of competition, I would suggest that anyone looking for pharmaceuticals look at the Silk Road … oh wait, the Silk Road no longer exists! How did that happen? Well, before *someone* shut the Silk Road down, one used to be able to go on the Silk Road and buy safe, effective, pharmaceutical grade albuterol inhalers from pharmacies abroad for about $5 each, mailed right to one’s front door, even after the CFC-free formulas were released (that sure beats the $20 that Canada’s single-payer system is able to “boast”). What’s more, there was no requirement (at least not by the purveyor) that the customer first obtain and remit to them an OMPOP (Official Magicial Piece of Paper) from a person authorized by the state to issue a drug prescription, a requirement of all “legitimate” pharmacies here in the U.S. under pain of caging. Perhaps we should start referring to them as “proscriptions” instead…
Finally, instead of being able to pay cash for medical care, even though I make less than $40,000 I am fined close to $4.500 by the IRS each year for not being able to afford insurance. I wonder how many inhalers can I buy with cash for $4,500, even under fascism?
Therefore when someone suggests that more government is the solution to any problem that was completely created by government in the first place, I cannot easily accept their argument. Perhaps a better question would be, “Why is all of this so expensive that we can’t simply ‘afford’ it in the first place?”
Getting the state out of the way would be the single most effective means of getting patients suffering from chronic and acute illnesses the care they need. If that happens, and if anyone in my community cannot afford the $5 for his or her inhaler, I will gladly buy it for them, no need to involve the state at all.
Progress is learning to love and care for one’s neighbor more and more, as though all of humanity was one’s brother or sister. I am profoundly discouraged by the regression I see in so much dependence on the state and its violent means of problem “solving”. I have hope that we can progress, but that will only be possible once men and women with vision put down the guns of the state and instead begin doing the work of being the change our world desperately needs.
Comments are closed.